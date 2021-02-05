expand
February 5, 2021

Victoria woman killed in crash

By Staff Report

Published 12:25 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

A Victoria resident was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the 8500 block of South Hill Road north of South Hill Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Sheila D. Joyner, 47, of Victoria was traveling south in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala around 9:44 a.m. when the car crossed the center line and struck a northbound tractor-trailer, according to a press release from Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police. The impact with the tractor-trailer caused the Impala to spin further into the northbound lane where it was then hit by a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup.

Joyner was transported to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center where she died due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the pickup truck were uninjured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

