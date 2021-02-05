Losing a loved one is a difficult process

It has often been said to rejoice when someone dies, and cry when they are born.

We did not rejoice when our son died, instead we prayed and asked Jesus for strength and His comfort to survive.

Whenever a member of our family dies, there will be an empty space at the table and in our hearts. There will be times when you call his or her name because, for a second, you forgot they are no longer here.

I pray when those times come you have someone to talk to that can understand your grief and just provide comfort in your time of need. The good news is the pain in our hearts will ease as time goes on, especially when we realize that our loved one is no longer suffering, but at peace. The love of our loved ones will forever be with us and we can be thankful that Jesus loaned the person to us even if only for a while. I know that I will always be grateful for our son and for the love and enjoyment he gave us.

One day, my daughter and I were talking about death, grief, and missing our love ones. My daughter said even though we miss them on the earth, it will be different when we get to heaven. Once we get to heaven it will be like a big party where we will see our love ones and we can once again rejoice because we are together where there will be no more pain and no more sorrow.

Jesus said in Matthew 24, “Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from Heaven, and the powers of the Heavens shall be shaken. And then shall appear the sign of the Son of Man in Heaven; and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of Man coming in the clouds of Heaven with power and great glory. And He shall send His angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together His elect from the four winds, from one end of Heaven to the other. Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled. Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away. But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of Heaven, but my Father only. Then shall two be in the field; the one shall be taken, and the other left. Two women shall be grinding at the mill; the one shall be taken, and the other left. Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.