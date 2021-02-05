expand
February 5, 2021

Berry School scheduled

By Staff Report

Published 12:47 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

A two-day Virginia Berry School will be held virtually Feb. 18-19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The classes will teach lessons on the ABCs of growing berries as a profitable niche crop.

The event is hosted by the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) program at Virginia State University (VSU).

“The berry industry in Virginia continues to grow and markets expand, and the berry school provides vital information to growers about this potentially profitable niche crop,” Dr. Reza Rafie, Cooperative Extension horticulture specialist at VSU, said.

Berry experts from Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio will teach online sessions and give demonstrations on soil preparation, planting, selecting the best varieties, pruning, pest and disease management and harvesting. Participants will learn about the production processes, associated costs, varieties of berries, potential challenges and marketing strategies. Registration is $20 per person. To register, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, click on the event and then click on the registration link.

