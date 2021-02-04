Citizen, business of the year named

Bernice Thompson was named 2020 Citizen of the Year, and Lewis Welding and Construction Works was named 2020 Business of the Year by the Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce.

J. Cameron Bailey nominated Thompson.

Thompson is also the treasurer/secretary of the Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce.

“While some folks are nominated for the kindness shown a few times or for demonstrating citizenship on special occasions, Bernice Thompson’s constant life screams love and service to our fine county and community,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Thompson is always giving of her time and sacrificing in order to make sure others around her are cared for.

“Even while this year alone and season of life has been her hardest, she has never stopped serving,” Bailey said.

Lewis Welding and Construction Works, Inc. was nominated by Ashley Simpson-Lewis.

“Community is an important aspect for Lewis Welding and Construction Works. It is how the business is able to grow and succeed,” Simpson-Lewis said.

Over the years, the business has sponsored many community events as a way of giving back.