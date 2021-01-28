Inmate sick with COVID-19 dies

An inmate sick with COVID-19 at the Lunenburg Correctional Center (LCC) has died.

According to Gregory Carter, deputy director of communications with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), the offender, a 67-year-old man, died at Southill Community Memorial Hospital Jan. 11 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, Carter said, was serving the last year of a 37-year, 30-month sentence for crimes of robbery, felony, use of a firearm and indecent exposure.

He was scheduled to be released from prison Sept. 27 of this year.

LCC spent much of January battling a significant outbreak at the correctional facility.

As of Thursday morning, Jan. 28, the VADOC COVID-19 dashboard listed LCC as having no further inmates actively diagnosed with the coronavirus, although one staff member was still listed as positive.

The dashboard now lists one COVID-related death at the facility, the first at the correctional center.