Gladys Ophelia Gee Minger was born on Oct. 25, 1929 in Lunenburg County to Robert and Martha Ann Carter Gee. She attended the public schools of Lunenburg County. Gladys was a member of Bethany Baptist Church Kenbridge.

Gladys was known for her cooking and serving people. She owned and operated a restaurant. After many years in the restaurant business, Gladys decided to start a catering business. The main thing she was very well known for was making potato salad. Gladys spread her love of cooking through many churches during homecoming seasons until her health began to fail.

On Nov. 8, 2018 Gladys became a resident of Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Blackstone, where she departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Martha Ann Gee; two sisters, Bernice Carter Webb and Audrey Clark and brother, Lulia J. Gee.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Elvin Wendell Adams; one brother Munford Gee, both of Kenbridge; god-daughter, Tasha Gayles of New Jersey; nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends; Lonell, Maddux, Shirley Maddux and Alice Garcia many other relatives and close friends.

Graveside service took place Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home served the family.