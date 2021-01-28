Ernestine McKnight was born Jan. 7, 1953 to Geneva and John McKnight in Lunenburg County. On Jan. 19, Ernestine answered Jehovah’s Heavenly call at VCU Community Memorial Health South Hill.

Ernestine was a loving devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and practicing her faith. Ernestine began her spiritual journey at an early age. She was also a dedicated CNA for home aide for several years until her health began to fail.

Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, Geneva and John McKnight; five brothers, John Jr., Sam, Tommie, Hugh and Wilbur McKnight and two sisters, Annie Lee and Alice Mae.

Cherishing her everlasting memory she leaves three children, Laurie (Danny) of Kenbridg, Rose (Tim) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarence (Carlissa) of South Hill; eight grandchildren, Stantavis, Daniel, Aneeka, Mary, Laishay, Shamya, Aliyah, and Domiono; three great grandchildren; four brothers, Oliie (Pam), Zollie (Brenda) Percy (Vanessa) and Clifford (Lucy) McKnight; three sisters, Melvina McKnight, Jessie Maddox and Jeanette Glover; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and two special friends, Ida Williams and June Seamster.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill RZUA Church in Lacrosse.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home served the family.