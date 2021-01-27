John Henry Lenhart, Jr., 67 of Lunenburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. He was born Mar. 30, 1953 in Farmville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Lenhart and Mary Elizabeth Parham Lenhart and his brother, David William Lenhart.

Johny is survived by his wife, Susan Baugh Lenhart; daughter, Kimberly Lenhart Davis (Brian) of Hampstead, North Carolina; son, Zachary Melvin Lenhart (Michelle) of Radford; daughter, Anna Lenhart Lugo (Derrick) of Linthicum, Maryland; niece, Brooks Lenhart Eppley (Brett) and his grandchildren, Catherine, Anne Elizabeth and Patrick McLoughlin, Liv, Logan, and Grayson Lugo and Paul Lenhart.

During his life, Johny had different jobs, but his favorite time was spent as proprietor of The Corner Grocery directly across from Lunenburg Court House. His love of this community extended to each person who stepped through the door of that old time country store. He loved working with Little League Baseball and will be remembered by the field bearing his name. Another joy was his love for baseball cards, which occupied his time during retirement. He loved auctions where he could find unique odds and ends to sell. During his years at the beach, he spent time walking the shores and collecting shark teeth and sea glass. Another passion in his life was music. He traveled with Susan many times as far away as Maine to hear Chris Hillman and Herb Pendersen. Other tunes that provided a musical score for his life were grounded in blues, Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers. Without question, Johny treasured his family above all else, and he was quick with a joke and generous with his Cajun cooking. He had a way of sharing his love in a special way with each one. No one could measure up to the legend of “Pappy” and so many called him by that name, extending far beyond his family.

Johny leaves behind many friends, cousins, and other family members to cherish his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston Willis Hospital, www.sarahcannonfund.org or the Victoria Rescue Squad, www.victoriafire-rescue.com., P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.