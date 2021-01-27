Goodman honored for 30 years of service

Cynthia Glasgow Goodman, a 1984 graduate of Central High School and daughter of Helen Harding and Edward Glasgow, Jr., received her 30 Year Service Award with the City of Virginia Beach at the city’s 50th Annual Service Award Ceremony Dec. 10.

Goodman received her BSW in 1988 from Norfolk State University and her MSW in 1992 as well from Norfolk State University.

Goodman has been a social worker with the Virginia Beach Developmental Services Division of the Department of Human Services throughout her 30- year career.

She has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for more than 25 Years and has enjoyed her career as a clinician with the City of Virginia Beach.