Alton Cecil Childers of Victoria passed away Jan. 22, one day shy of his 80th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Franklin Childers and Cora Lee Caines Childers; wife of 56 years, Nancy Lee Bigger Childers; grandson, Jesse Hunton Childers and brother, Harold Franklin Childers.

He is survived by his son and daughter in law, C. Stephen and Dawn Childers of Victoria; grandson, Matthew Childers, PhD of Seattle Washington; grandson, Jackson Childers of Victoria; his sister, Janice Naugle (Buddy) of Blackstone; special friend, Mable Gay and many close friends and family members.

Alton was born in Peacocks Crossing, North Carolina. The family lived in numerous locations on the eastern seaboard following his father’s sawmill operation before finally settling in Victoria in the early 1960’s. During his life Alton had various retail jobs, delivered milk, ran a gas station and eventually ended his working career running the Victoria Trim Upholstery Shop, originally started by his mother. He was a long time Boy Scout leader and Founder of Explorer Post 7538. He was the founder of Wilderness Weekend, a high adventure outdoor experience that with the help of countless friends, scout leaders and volunteers continued to run for 31 years. Wilderness Weekend originally was opened to the general public and then later was only opened to Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Explorer Posts. Alton received Boy Scout’s Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed scouting, art, cooking and horses. He was a big fan of John Wayne, Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. He loved buying, selling and trading everything from antiques to horses. He enjoyed the beach, cowboy reenactments, having a drink and a good cigar.

Alton was a man of many talents and enjoyed life. He leaves behind many friends and family members to cherish his memory.

Please consider memorial donations to the American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local library. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“See ya later, Pilgrim”.