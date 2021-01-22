expand
Queen Elizabeth of Rosewood in Lunenburg Courthouse is shown assisting Brenda Wade, treasurer of Delta Alpha Chapter, in holding the computer tablet showing the Zoom picture of Bettie Vaughan, who attended the brunch meeting virtually. Also on the first row (left to right) are: Mary Ann Whitlow, vice-president, Dawn Conrad, speaker, and Cynthia Arthur. Second row from left: Wanda Bentley and Alissa Baldwin, president.

Educators learn value of herbs

By Staff Report

Published 1:47 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

The Delta Alpha Chapter of the Virginia State Organization of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met in a hybrid session for brunch at Rosewood at Lunenburg Courthouse on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Those who were unable to attend the meeting in person were invited to join the meeting via Zoom.

Guest speaker Dawn Conrad of Victoria, who is a Master Gardener and herbal specialist, shared her vast knowledge of  herbs and their uses in cooking and for medicinal purposes.  Conrad, who in the past wrote the popular column, “The Garden Muse” in the Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch, has an online blog: www.mygardenmuse.com.  Much of the information that she presented to the educators can be found there.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a honorary organization for key women educators.  Members of Delta Alpha Chapter live and/or teach primarily in Brunswick and Lunenburg counties.

