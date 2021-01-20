Inez Tomlinson Faris, 83 of Chesapeake, died on Jan. 17. She was the daughter of the late Hanny Hite Tomlinson and Elsie Arthur Tomlinson and sister of the late, Lewis O. Tomlinson, Charles D. Tomlinson, Burley B. Tomlinson, Henderson L. Tomlinson, Gladys T. Smith and Estelle T. Scruggs. She is survived by her daughter, Linda G. Moser (Dennis); her grandsons, Adam Michael Moser and Aaron Caleb Moser; her brother, Lacy W. Tomlinson (Freida) and other surviving sisters-in-law, Jean F. Tomlinson and Jeanette H. Tomlinson and special nieces, Janet Dobson and Veronica Braxton. Inez was a retired cosmetologist. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandsons, watching movies, flowers, butterflies and going out to eat. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, VA. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Tomlinson Family Cemetery.