On the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 4, Dorothy Fowlkes Hurt departed this life at her home in Keysville. She was born in Lunenburg County to Floyd and Susie Fowlkes on Jun. 26, 1931. Early in life, she joined Lone Oak Baptist Church, where she remained a faithful member until her death. She was joined in holy matrimony to her childhood sweetheart James E. Hurt, who preceded her in death. To this union, 19 years later they had a total of eleven children, which included two sets of twins. She leaves to mourn her passing, two siblings; six daughters; five sons; thirty-six grandchildren; fifty-eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; her extended daughters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Graveside funeral service and internment took place on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Union Cemetery in Keysville. Wilson Funeral Home served the family.