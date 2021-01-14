Get out of your own way and follow Jesus

“Is there any encouragement from belonging to Christ? Any comfort from His love? Any fellowship together in the Spirit? Are your hearts tender and compassionate? Then make me truly happy by agreeing wholeheartedly with each other, loving one another, and working together with one mind and purpose.

Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too. You must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had.

Though He was God, He did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. Instead, He gave up his divine privileges; He took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When He appeared in human form, He humbled Himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross.

Therefore, God elevated Him to the place of highest honor and gave Him the name above all other names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue declare that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:1-11, NLT)”

“Name above all other names.” Read this passage as often as you can in order to truly grasp just a glimpse of the blessings we have in Jesus Christ.

The name of Jesus is above every other name. The name of Jesus is above any disease, any cancer, any sickness, any anxiety or worry you have ever had or have right now. The name of Jesus is above any political party, any person in power, any ideology this world has to offer. The name of Jesus is above all your concerns, all of your thoughts, all of your ways.

The name of Jesus is so much higher and more powerful than absolutely anything and everything. One day every single solitary person’s knee will bow before the King of kings and the Lord of lords.

Please read this passage again and again and then live out the words found here.

“Don’t be selfish. Don’t try to impress others. Be humble. Don’t look out only for your own interests. Declare that Jesus Christ is Lord.”

No matter what the days ahead may bring, don’t add to the bull. Don’t add to the chaos. Don’t add to the noise. It doesn’t matter who the president might be. It doesn’t matter what political party you support. What does matter is that You stand in Christ and in Christ alone. Get out of your own way and follow Jesus. His name is wonderful! His name is freedom.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.