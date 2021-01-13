Robert David Overby, 88 of Kenbridge, passed away on Jan. 10. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Virginia Nelson Overby. He is survived by his three daughters, Sue O. Penland (Tudor), Robi O. Jeter (Eddie) and Cindy O. Moore (Spencer); six grandchildren, Ginny Beck, Rebecca McNees, Anna Bolling, Willie Jeter, Christopher Thompson and MelbaDale Parrish; 14 great-grandchildren that were the apple of his eye and he also leaves behind his furry sidekick, Charlie. Due to Covid, services will be private. Those who would like to remember him are welcome to contribute to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974