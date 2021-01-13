expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Franklin Dallas Parsons

By Staff Report

Published 10:24 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Franklin Dallas Parsons, 78 of Kenbridge joined his son, David Christian Parsons, and his parents, Colden Franklin Parsons and Janie Jackson Parsons, in Heaven on Jan. 7. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita Eaton Parsons; his son, John Paul Parsons; granddaughter, Alyssa Osborne (Dylan); his brother, Travis Parsons and his sister, Joyce Parker (Ray). Dallas attended Kenbridge High School, joined the Army Reserves National Guard and retired as postmaster from Nottoway Post Office. He enjoyed painting and hiking. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Mass for family was held Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Blackstone, with burial in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, VA 23944. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.

More News

Robert David Overby

Patricia Ann Bagley Hancock

Franklin Dallas Parsons

Deacon Betty Sue Neblett Spencer

  • Latest Local News

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events