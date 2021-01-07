expand
January 7, 2021

Victoria gets a new ambulance

By Crystal Vandegrift

Published 5:33 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Victoria Fire and Rescue added a new addition to its fleet last week. Medic 2 a Horton Emergency Vehicle 623 mounted on a 2020 Ford F-550 was purchased with $287,000 in CARES funds. According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the new unit is not in service yet as the department is waiting for additional equipment. The department ran 1,594 fire and EMS calls in 2020. Pictured with the unit are from left, Rodney Newton, Stacey Newton, Emma Newton, and Brooke Williams.

