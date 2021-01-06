Donald Ray Callis, 85 of Henrico County, passed away Dec. 26. Born Dec. 12, 1935 on the farm of his parents, Donald was a native of Dundas, in Lunenburg County, and the only child of the late Hardy and Ellie Callis. He was a resident of Henrico County for over 60 years. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Callis Ray (Steve) of Henrico County and his Son, David Franklin Callis II of Cary, North Carolina. His five amazing grandsons — Andrew L. Ray (Sarah), Jacob M. Ray (Shahana) Zachary T. Ray, Matthew F. Callis and Philip D. Callis — knew their grandfather as “Papa Apple.” Donald graduated from Kenbridge High School and attended RPI, College of William and Mary (now VCU). He also completed several courses with the School of Infantry, Ft. Benning, Georgia. He was a Sergeant First Class (SFC) in the old F Company, 2nd Battalion, 176th Regimental Combat Team, Infantry and also served with the 111th Field Artillery, VANG. In 1964, he founded General Office Supply & Furniture Co., Inc. and remained its President and CEO while forming three other Virginia Corporations and Companies. General Office Supply grew to become a major presence in the office products industry in Virginia, also doing business in other states. For many years, you could find Donald boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay or the Rappahannock River. A burial for family members was held on Jan. 2 at Perseverance Christian Church. Memorial service to be held at a later date when safe to do so. He was a lifelong member of Perseverance Christian Church in Dundas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Perseverance Christian Church and sent in care of Sheila Ray at 10805 Branberry Lane Richmond, VA 23233.