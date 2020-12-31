Dog’s tale has a happy ending

An 18-pound malnourished canine received the best gift when Lunenburg Animal Control Officer Ray Elliot picked him up off the side of the roadway in the fall.

Today, “Slim Pickle Brim” weighs a healthy 48 pounds and is currently in foster care with a family that allows him to sleep in their bed each night.

According to Elliot, on Sept. 29, the dog was found abandoned on Doswell Town Rd in Meherrin. Elliot said a caller reported the dog on the side of the road to the Southside SPCA. He was wearing a green color with no identification.

“When he brought to the Lunenburg Animal Hospital, he was emaciated and severely dehydrated,” Elliot said.

The Southside SPCA is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the individuals responsible for dropping “Slim” off on the side of the roadway.

“This is still an ongoing case,” Elliot said.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Elliot at (434) 917-9065.