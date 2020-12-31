DAISY Award given to VCU nurse

A nurse at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

Lindsey Satterwhite, RN, BSN, in the Vascular Lab and Brooklyn Procise, RN, in acute care were nominated for the award for their contributions to excellent patient care.

The DAISY Award was given to Connie Puryear, RN, BSN, clinical nurse II, in Home Health and Hospice, for exemplary care of a patient and their family in their time of need. The daughter of the patient submitted a heart-felt nomination.

“I saw the relief roll off my parents when Connie walked in the door. She was their angel there to support them,” she said. “I hope VCU Health CMH is proud knowing Connie is a part of their organization. When our time comes I hope we have an angel like Connie.”

“My first impression of Connie was an amazing and a lasting one,” Clinical Coordinator Alfreda Brown, RN, BSN, M. Ed, said. “Connie’s compassion, optimism, energy and kindness does not go unnoticed. Because of Connie’s contributions and her care, we live in a happier, healthier world. Caring is her specialty.”

“There is no one that I can think of that is more deserving of this award. Connie’s nursing career is founded on the basic principle of delivering compassionate care to the patients and families that she comes into contact with,” Megan Gardner, RN, MSN, CHPN, director of Home Health and Hospice, said. “Her skill is a work of heart and I am so grateful that she has been honored and recognized for the extraordinary care that she provides on a daily basis.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients or families. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at VCU Health CMH to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads, “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation said, “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at VCU Health CMH are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” Vice President of Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer Mary Hardin, MSN, RN, OCN, NE-BC, said, “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the foundation expressed gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in more than 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care nurses, nurse-led teams, nurse leaders, nursing faculty and nursing students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions.