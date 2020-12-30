Raymond S. Brooks, 84 of La Crosse, died Thursday, Dec. 24 in Greensville Health and Rehab in Emporia. He was a truck driver for J. A. Barker Construction Co., the widower of his wife of forty-four years Joyce B. Brooks and a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Brooks is survived by two sons; R. L. Brooks and wife Angela of La Crosse and John Ashworth and wife Beth of South Hill; a sister Betty Evans and husband Robert of Blackstone, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kate King, one sister, Eunice Martin and two brothers, Fenton “Pee Wee” Brooks and William “Willie“ Brooks. A funeral service was conducted Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park with American Legion Military Honors. The family received friends Wednesday, one hour prior to the service. At all other times, friends and family visited the funeral home between normal business hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to the Sanford Memorial Baptist Church, P. O. Box 361, Brodnax, Va. 23920. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brooks family.