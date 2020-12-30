Irish Rose Jones, 79 of Victoria, joined her husband Dewey McKinley Jones in Heaven on Dec. 23. She was the daughter of the late Zack Emmitt Atkins and Mary Catherine Atkins; and great-grandmother of the late Abel Dean Shelton. Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter Jeanette J. Shelton (Bobby) of Victoria; her son, Bryant M. Jones (Linda) of Burkeville; two grandsons, Jonathan Shelton (Jessica) and Nicki Shelton (Laura); 4 great-grandchildren, Bohdi Shelton, Emily Shelton, Daegen Shelton and Jaxon Neal; step-grandson, Brian Shelton (Carrie) and 6 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nannie Bell Skinner and Rachel Schutt; her brother, Bruce Atkins (Peggy); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A special thank you to Melody and Alan Parrish, all staff at Heritage Hall Blackstone, and Vaughan’s Grocery. Irish enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her coffee and making people laugh. Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park, Hwy 1 North, LaCrosse, Virginia. Please consider a memorial donation to Victoria Fire and Rescue in her memory. Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, were in charge of arrangements.