December 31, 2020

Brenda Nelson Archer

By Staff Report

Published 10:28 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Brenda Nelson Archer, 74, wife of the late Roy Thomas Archer, passed away Dec. 26. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Robert Nelson and Lois Morris Nelson, and sister of the late Douglas Nelson Jr. She is survived by her daughter Tammy Schwartz (Eugene); her son Thomas Nelson Archer (Candida); four grandchildren, Jessica Neubert, April Sebester, Hailey Archer, and T.J. Archer; four great-grandchildren, Destiny Sebester, Christopher Sebester, Avery Neubert, and Lilly Neubert; two brothers, David Nelson (Margarita), and Dennis Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Brenda retired as a nurse from Nottoway Correctional Center and worked for many years at Heritage Hall in Blackstone. She will always be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother. Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in the Crestview Memorial Park, LaCrosse, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328.

