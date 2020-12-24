Letters to Santa

In the spirit of the season, we’re pleased to share these heartwarming letters from Santa’s youngest fans.

To view the letters to how they appeared in the paper click here.

Dear Santa,

How are you, your wife, the elves, and the reindeer? Have you been staying warm this year? This is my Christmas list. I would like a crystal growing kit, a Star Belly Dream Light, and a magical flying pixie. Thank you! We’ll bake some cookies for you on Christmas night.

Love,

Emma

Age 5

Dear Santa,

Please remember it is Jesus’ birthday on Christmas. Santa, please let everyone have a good Christmas. Please, please, please let me be on the good list. I would like a Gotta Go Flamingo and a real-life unicorn. Thank you for sending Bebe, our elf, to us. I love you.

Love,

Bailey

Age 4

Dear Santa,

Will you please get me a present? I want a bat cave and a car.

Love,

Tanner

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like rainbow jammies, a dog, Barbies, a rainbow kitty, and a Barbie playhouse.

Love,

Teaghan

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like a new Lightning McQueen car, a small Mac trailer, a new Woody doll, and a blue bike. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Declan

Age 3

Dear Santa,

I have been a good little boy this year. I would like it if you could bring me a handsaw so I can cut trees like my daddy. I would also like a big gun so I can go hunting in my Papa Mike’s woods. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer. Merry Christmas, Santa, and I love you!

Love,

Bryson

Age 4

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’ve been good. I would like a go-cart and an RC car. I love you.

Love,

Jace Watson

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard for Christmas. Thank you for all of the presents for Christmas.

Love,

Tristan Hanks

Age 6

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia and I am 2 years old. This year I have been very naughty, so Mommy says I’m lucky I’m cute. For Christmas, please bring me a baby doll, bacon, juice, and diapers—wait, I hate diapers! Maybe a potty would be a good idea!

Love,

Amelia

Age 2

Dear Santa,

All I want is for you to come to my house.

Allie Holt

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I want a purple toy car, a snowman ornament, a doll and I want Mama Josie, the Kangaroo. I want to get a toy and I like the Bounce About.

Love,

Aubrey

Age 5

Dear Santa,

Thank you, Santa, for all the gifts you gave me last year. I want make-up, a purple tablet, Barbie’s, books, crafts, a laptop, Game Boy, perfume, a pet tiger, a pet lion, a pet monkey and a pet bear.

Skylar Owen

Age 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Abigail Claybrook. I have been very good this year. What I would like most for Christmas is the Animal Crossing game, Bee Simulator game, and Mario Party game for my Nintendo Switch. A new sea turtle ornament, two surprise toys, and an American Girl baby boy with a polka dot shirt. If your elves are not too busy, can I also have a scruff a luv family? I can’t think of anything else, so more surprises would be good.

Thank you, Santa, and Merry Christmas!

Love,

Abigail

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I would love a Bakugan, a lizard toy and a real lizard this year. I also want to build a snowman!

Love,

Soul Hankins-Simmons

Age 6

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a

new binder ice cream cart socks harnesses Hatchimals Shopkins My Life doll accessories One front tooth $1,000 For my family to be happy!

Thank you,

Mikayla Danielle Clark

Age 8

Dear Santa,

You bring a lot of presents to people and a lot of new toys and video games to kids like me. Sometimes you bring new books, toys, games and movies.

Grady Hawes Miller

Age 9

Dear Santa,

This year I will give and receive. What I want is a pair of turquoise roller skates. Then I want my own umbrella with my name on it. I would like my sister to have her own umbrella with her name on it. Then I want my brother to have a skateboard that is glow in the dark green. I would like to give my mom a mug that says, “Best Mom Ever”. Then I want to get my father a fishing pole. Christmas is the best time of the year and my favorite holiday!

Piper Toombs

Age 9

Dear Santa,

Here’s my list for Christmas:

1. Kinetic Sand

2. Toy Horse

3. Toy Phone

4. Swing

5. Toy Baby

6. Clothes

7. Make-up

Chloe Tucker

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I love you and your elves.

Todd Clark

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a

Mermaid necklace Camping Legos Drawing Robot Pajama set with robe, slippers and gown Lego Treehouse Camping Barbie doll Mulan Barbie doll with extra outfit Barbie doll with babies Elsa and Anna Barbie dol Fire Lizard toy Twisty Pets Mermaid Tail iPod Fact Animal Book Unicorn toy Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch games Go Glam Hollywood Hair Studio Scribble Scrabble Safari Set Barbie Color Reveal Barbie Ultimate Curls

Ryleigh Metts

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I want Pikmi Pops, Legos, jeans, long sleeve shirts, Play Doh!!, Slime!!!!!! and candy.

Ellie E. Gilley

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I want a new ball and building playset. I love you, Santa.

Dalton Brown

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want Super Mario 3D All Stars, Super Mario 3D Galaxy, and Super Mario Kart 10. I want the Super Mario Galaxy that you can make come to life and race. I want anything that is Super Mario builder and Super Mario Capers, the new one.

Carter Miller

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a slime kit, a Nerf gun, and a toy racecar.

Michael W. Gaines, Jr.

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I love you. Please give me something special. I kind of miss you, Santa.

Love,

Ethan Hall

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I want a Minnie Mouse kitchen and for Nana to get better.

Olivia Webster

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike and My Little Pony make-up.

Love,

Adalyn Hamby

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want Slime.

Love,

Rylen Brown

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I love you! I’m in Kindergarten. I have been a good boy this year. My dogs have been good, too, but sometimes they go in the road. Please tell Rudolph hi. Sometimes we see your deer in the fields and sometimes when they go in the road.

Bye Bye, Santa!

Love,

Lyrik Elder

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitchen set, live pet turtle, make-up, vanity table, Barbie and a stroller. Thank you Santa. I love you!

Kirstyn McCormick

Age 7

Dear Santa,

1. Shopkins

2. Bike

3. 4-Wheeler

Dailynn Guill

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Doc McStuffins playset, a baby doll set with a stroller and crib, and a Barbie doll. Also, I want a Mr. Potato Head and an Elsa doll head. Thank you, Santa.

A’Riyah Jones

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like to have snow wheels. I would like a sled that would hook up to my 4-wheeler. I would like to eat one of your cookies.

Cody Dixon

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I would want for Christmas: LOLs, Barbie, Slime, iPad, hover board and slippers.

The End

Abrie Scruggs

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I would like a hunting call that will call in all kinds of animals, an extra remote for my PlayStation 4 and a new hunting game.

Carter Clowdis

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I want a bike.

Gunner Howard

Age 7

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, can I have a Big Steve, a Lego Minecraft set, a Minecraft sword, a Bendy set, Minecraft building set, a drum set, a Minecraft Creeper Plush, more Minecraft characters with a dragon, a Battle bus from Fortnight and a Halo Nerf gun?

Jaxon Simmons

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I would like a lot of Legos to build a ginormous house. I would also like a new four-wheeler in case our others get old. Just those two.

Thank you.

Wyatt Scruggs

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I miss you. I would like a four-wheeler, power saw and a TV. Also, can you bring my sister, Sydney, a big four-wheeler too. Please tell the reindeer hi.

Love,

Noah Scruggs

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I want to see you Santa and I hope you give me a lot of presents and a lot of toys. I will give you some cookies and milk.

Kal-El Givens

Age 9

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a smart phone, LOL Surprise House, Barbie Spa Day Playset and a typewriter. Thank you, Santa.

Avery Overstreet

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a 4-wheeler, a dog and a bike.

Salim Robindolph

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I will like a typewriter and a Cowboy’s helmet and a Cowboy’s jersey and a Cowboy’s mouthpiece, and a Cowboy’s toy of a helmet, a laptop and an iPhone.

Lonnie Morton

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a rainbow big truck and doggie toys for Oliver. I’ve been good this year. Bring a coloring book to Mom and Dad. Me and Maddox have been nice. I love Santa!

Keeton Reeves

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I would like some new books because I like to read. Reading is good for my brain!

Aaliyah Yuille

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I want cry baby, Barbie omg. I have been good.

Ava Walton

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll with green eyes and brown hair, a Polaroid camera, a LOL Dream House, a puppy that is white and brown, shoes for playing and going to church, a book bag, a baby doll that comes with a room, a baby doll dog and a school play set.

Sarah-Beth Shepherd

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I want a new grill, a car and a Spiderman game.

Keith Jones

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a Skye Toy and a Bluey Toy.

Kamri Robinson

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want a bike. I want a frigerator. I want a remote control drone. I want a tv. I want a new water bottle.

Bran Bradley

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Santa, I love you when you make children happy. And I love when you give me presents too. I love when you come to my house and put presents under my Christmas tree.

Ethan Bray

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. I wish I could meet you, Santa. I want a toy baby and a toy dog.

From: Ainsley Driskill

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I have been good this week. I want a hover board and crocs. I want a four-wheeler and I want a bus. I want a bike and I want a ring. I want a pool and I want a kite. I want a cat.

From: Javonte’ Gaines

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy please. One that I can have in my home. And an OMG doll and a four wheeler and some outfits and shoes and something for my mom. I will get for my mom, a puppy.

From: Breanna Bryant to Santa

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I hope it is going good in the North Pole. I would like for Christmas a bike, tablet, computer, baby dolls and baby doll clothes. I believe in you Santa. Love you! Believe me, I have been good.

Haley Wilmouth

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have a new sister. Please bring her lots of toys. I love iPhones and anything to do with JoJo. Bring Mom and Dad something also.

Lily Pillow

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I love you a lot I miss my elf to I love your reindeer. I can not wate to see my elf I miss her and you alot. I love miss calse to. I can not wate for Chrismis.

Darcie Rose Sopok

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll and a Paw Patrol toy.

Bye,

Haven Robinson

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a pair of cowboy boots and a phone and cowboy stuff.

Marshall Davis

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Can I get some slime, remote control cars, cartoon movies and Nerf guns?

Ta’lynn Heath

Age 9

Dear Santa,

I will like roller skates and a red pillow. I would like a doll that pops out. I like make-up. I would like a new water bottle. I would like a pretend dog and cat.

Reece Toombs

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I really want a new shiny fishing rod to fish with my mom and her dad when it’s sunny and a biggish cat plush to sleep and play with a lot with my mommy and her daddy,

From Carly Long

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I want a baby dollhouse. I want a scooter, a ball and a bike. I want a pool and a trampoline. I want a soft blanket and a tablet.

From Paieteen Long

Age 7

Dear Santa,

I would like makeup, a sloth toy, Legos, power wheels, unicorn, elephant toy that moves, radio, kitchen set with food and pots and pans. I love you Santa.

Hope Renee Evans

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want boxing gloves and a hug from you.

Love,

Gavin Hall

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I would really love a PP bike, a new bed, and a tablet, a baby doll thank you. Love you.

Jolveah Clark

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Doll House with some Barbie dolls and a puppy.

Love,

Destiny Petty

Age 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Emory Evans. I would like a real motorcycle for Christmas. Also, bring my little sister a real unicorn and bring my baby brother, Jacob, a big motorcycle like me. Also, bring my big sister, Delilah, a four-wheeler, so we can all ride together. Bring my daddy a Nerf gun and me a matching one.

Emory Evans

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I hope you did not get COVID 19. If you did I will have to see you next year. I want a MyLife Doll, outfit & bed for her. Can you please bring my big brother Jay a gun. I wish you could bring my Nanny everything cancer made her lose this year. Thank you for all my presents last year.

Jamie Bolick

Age 6

Dear Santa,

Lane here! I hope all is good in the pole. I’ve been a good boy this year. But, I promise to be good for the rest of the year! So, I would like a trampoline, transformers, and some Toy Story things. My sissy, Harper, has also been a really good baby. She would like a Lego table, baby doll, and stuffed puppy.

Thank you for all of your hard work!

Lane Cook

Age 5

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clause? For Christmas I would like Jo Jo toy, Ryan toy, Jo Jo shirt, Jo Jo pants, Jo Jo shoes, a big My Life doll, a fake dog, a fake bunny, a fake turtle, a game, an electric scooter, and a Baby Alive doll that grows. I also want a coloring book, pink, purple, and blue slime. a luvabella doll, I also want a claw machine for my doll, kitchen set for my doll and that is it.

Love,

Barbara Faith Perkins

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I would love for you to bring me a Frozen Dollhouse, a nail polish set for my nails, some play make-up that you put on your cheeks. My dollstroller is broke so I would like a new one. I would also like a pink scooter with flowers on it. I will try to be a good girl and will leave some milk and cookies. Love Zoey.

Zoey McSpadden

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a omg super surprise. I also want kitty k and dazzle omg doll. And I also want a regular doll and omg clothes. Love, Elaina

Elaina Walker

Age 8

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I do listen, even though I don’t always “hear”! I want Sonic the Hedgehog game and an X-Box please!!! I love you.

Dominic Parrish

Age 5

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I hope you and your reindeer are doing well. Please bring me 5 surprises season 2. I would also like a Barbie camper and flying fairy. Love, September Tharpe

September Tharpe

Age 7

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a 4-wheeler and American girl dolls. Love Sophie Lyle.

Sophie Lyle

Age 9

Dear Santa,

My name is Riley Wyatt Roberts. I’m 4 years old. This Christmas I want Bippe toys, Bendy character, bass pro shop toys and a switch to play games. And Kali my little sister, wants a baby doll. Please and thank you!

Riley Wyatt Roberts

Age 4

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. I want a real bow & arrow, a bike, John Deere Service truck and a John Deere gift card. Take care and see you soon.

McKinley

Dear Santa,

I want a nintendo switch, a barbie farm set, and LOL surprise super surprise and don’t forget my brother he needs a tv. P.S. Will you bring me games-minecraft, animal crossings new horizons, the lol game, and mario builder for my nintendo switch.

AnneMarie

Age 8

Dear Santa,

Hope you are doing well. This is my first Christmas and I am so excited. I am 9 months old so far and enjoy getting into things. Please bring me a walk behind toy, clothes, food (I love to eat), baby toys and books. See you soon.

Dear Santa,

Please bring me small godzilla toys shark toys and dinosaur toys. I have tried to be good! Love Will Lyle.

Will Lyle

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a my life ballerina doll, I would also like a my dog walker doll with dog, duck boots, boxy girl, boxy girl accessories package, luvabella doll, my life doll with hair dresser kit, decorations for my room, laser gun set, and an electric scooter. Thank you for reading my letter.

Love,

Perley Grace Perkins

Age 11