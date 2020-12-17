Woodburn property named Virginia landmark

The more than 168-acre Woodburn property, on Meherrin River Road in southwestern Lunenburg County has been named a Virginia Landmark by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

The announcement came during the board of supervisors’ Wednesday, Dec. 10 meeting.

Woodburn is located at a sharp bend in Meherrin River Road (Route 631), west of Fort Mitchell Drive (Route 630) in the Rehoboth District of Lunenburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Woodburn has remained in the Gregory family ever since John Gregory purchased the land and constructed the earliest portion of the current dwelling around 1815.

“Woodburn is a fine example of an Early National Period vernacular dwelling with Federal-style detailing, the original house was a one-and-one-half story frame building on a raised basement, reflecting the large residence of a middle-upper income farmer,” the Virginia Landmark listing said.

As the family and living standards grew, so did the house. The family made additions likely around 1838 and 1890, and in 1938 and 1997.

The property also includes other contributing sites – the Gregory family cemetery, the site of two collapsed stone chimneys and an affiliated building of unknown purpose.