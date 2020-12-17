SVCC to begin second semester Jan. 11

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) will continue with a full schedule of classes for the spring semester beginning January 11.

The college is taking a “HyFlex” approach to course delivery meaning class options (depending on the needs of each discipline) may include a mix of in-person instruction, expanded online offerings, and a “Zoom to Home” option.

“SVCC’s partnership with communities to establish off-campus centers, in addition to our Alberta and Keysville campus locations, is a real benefit to students during this unprecedented time in our history, Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC president said. “Our locations allow the college to offer students the flexibility to utilize classroom space and computer labs, and to access high speed internet; while complying with the appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”

While priority for in-person instruction will be performance-based classes and labs that cannot be delivered online, additional seated courses will be offered as room availability allows.

SVCC’s Fast Forward workforce programs will be offered in small groups. The college’s flexible approach allows for appropriate social distancing, while making alternatives available for those students who do not have adequate high-speed internet at home and, therefore, would not be able to participate in online or at home-to-Zoom classes.

“We will remain nimble and adjust, as needed, to remain safe and to better serve students,” Johnson said. “SVCC’s COVID-19 Task Force has a plan in place to pivot to fully remote and online if public health and safety requires it.”

Since the pandemic began in March, SVCC has complied with guidelines from the CDC for physical distancing, hygiene and safety. This will continue for the spring semester as all SVCC locations require face coverings; classrooms are configured to comply with social distancing; and access to facilities is limited.

“As we navigate this pandemic together, we want everyone to know that we are still open for business and remain committed to assisting our students in every way possible,” Johnson said.

Registration for the 2021 spring semester is ongoing. For more information, visit southside.edu or call (434) 949-1000.