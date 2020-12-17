Local farmer to lead state committee

Lunenburg County farmer and Virginia Cooperative Extension agent Lindy Tucker Fimon of Warfield was elected Saturday, Dec. 5 to a two-year term as chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Committee.

Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2020 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. The VFBF Young Farmers Committee chairman also serves on the organization’s board of directors.

Fimon, a Kenbridge native, has worked for Virginia Cooperative Extension as an agriculture and natural resources agent since 2012. She also works on Rome Farm, her family’s cow-calf operation in Brunswick and Lunenburg counties, where they raise beef cattle and grow hay.

She graduated from Virginia Tech in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in crop and soil environmental science with minors in agriculture and applied economics, and leadership and social change. She earned a master’s degree in plant science and pest management from Virginia Tech in 2015.

Fimon and her husband, Matt, have represented District 11 on the VFBF Young Farmers Committee since 2017. They reside in Brunswick County with their daughter, Mattie Jane.

The VFBF Young Farmers program offers opportunities to support agriculture while building leadership and public speaking skills and becoming involved in the legislative process.