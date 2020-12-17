Joy is defined as, “A feeling of great pleasure and happiness.”

Reading of the birth of Jesus in Luke 2:10 and 11 we see, “But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; He is Christ, the Lord.’”

These verses are loaded, aren’t they? You have angels talking, which. let’s be honest, if this were to happen to you you’d probably need to change your britches. In the verse before this, Luke 2:9, we see when the angel came to tell the shepherds they were (as the good ‘ol King James Version puts it) “sore afraid.” In other words, the shepherds were terrified. Painfully scared. The first thing the angel tells them, “Do not be afraid.”

Follower of Jesus Christ, please listen closely to this promise, Do not be afraid. Do not live in fear. We, as followers of Jesus, do not need to say at one moment, “I know God has everything under control. I trust God. I know He has everything timed out just right.” And then in the next moment live in fear or act as if we are afraid of anything.

Statistics show that one out of one people die. Whether you breath your last due to age, cancer, a heart-a-stroke, the flu, COVID-19, an accident, or from an angel coming to talk to you, do not be afraid. Fear is a liar who robs us of what comes next, the promise of great joy. If joy is the feeling of great pleasure and happiness, then great joy must be that on the best drugs in the world. If items like food, people, places, things bring you a moment of joy, then great joy would be your favorite food at your favorite place with your favorite people while listening to your favorite music, watching your favorite movie and experiencing all this together at the same time plus more.

Christians, do not be afraid. Why not? Great Joy awaits. And, this great joy isn’t just for anyone – it’s for everyone. Every shade of God, males and females, young and old, rich and poor. The angel in Luke 2 said, and I quote, “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.” A Savior, someone who promises to save us from the worst thing we struggle with, ourself.

Oh, God, thank You for this great joy we find in Jesus. Help us stop living in fear but embrace You fully with great joy. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.