Christmas decorating winners announced

The Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Business Christmas Decorating Contest Thursday, Dec. 3 and the winners of the Home Christmas Decorating Contest Wednesday, Dec. 9.

According to chamber officials, 12 businesses participated in the Business Decorating Contest.

Congratulations to the following businesses.

Traditional Category:

Bliss of Lunenburg – Blue

Gallion and Richards – Red

Harris Matthews and Crowder – Yellow

Lunenburg School Board Office – White

Novelty Category:

Long and Foster Real Estate – Blue and Tri-color

Teased Hair Salon – Red

LoweMart – Yellow

Shear Design – White

Twelve homes were also entered into the Home Decorating Contest. The winners are as follows:

Religious:

Clarece Canaday – Blue

Traditional:

Jennifer Sullivan – Blue and Tri-Color (Best overall)

Neena Scott – Red

Jay and Linda Willis – Yellow

Gill and Kelly Coffee – White

Novelty:

Jeff Childers and Katina Wilson – Blue

Cynthia and Kevin Moore – Red

Glenward Buchanan and Casey Dickson – Yellow

Deanna Walton and Josh Field – White