Christmas decorating winners announced
The Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Business Christmas Decorating Contest Thursday, Dec. 3 and the winners of the Home Christmas Decorating Contest Wednesday, Dec. 9.
According to chamber officials, 12 businesses participated in the Business Decorating Contest.
Congratulations to the following businesses.
Traditional Category:
Bliss of Lunenburg – Blue
Gallion and Richards – Red
Harris Matthews and Crowder – Yellow
Lunenburg School Board Office – White
Novelty Category:
Long and Foster Real Estate – Blue and Tri-color
Teased Hair Salon – Red
LoweMart – Yellow
Shear Design – White
Twelve homes were also entered into the Home Decorating Contest. The winners are as follows:
Religious:
Clarece Canaday – Blue
Traditional:
Jennifer Sullivan – Blue and Tri-Color (Best overall)
Neena Scott – Red
Jay and Linda Willis – Yellow
Gill and Kelly Coffee – White
Novelty:
Jeff Childers and Katina Wilson – Blue
Cynthia and Kevin Moore – Red
Glenward Buchanan and Casey Dickson – Yellow
Deanna Walton and Josh Field – White