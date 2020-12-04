Evelyn Fowler “Christine” Price, 89 of Farmville, died in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 1. She was born on Feb. 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Purless Lester Fowler and Laura Driskill Fowler. Christine attended Smithdeal-Massey Business College in Richmond. She was a devout Christian and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Meherrin Methodist Church where she was the choir director & pianist. Throughout her life, Christine was always looking out for and generous to others. Christine and her late husband, Julian, happily opened their home in Meherrin for over 130 foster children. She was too big-hearted and kind to ever say no whenever she received a call from a local Department of Social Services. An emergency weekend placement would usually last years; however, she never complained. Christine made it her mission to fight for the rights of foster children when she felt it was not in the best interest to return to their biological parent(s). Christine was a strong advocate for her community of Meherrin as well as education. She established the first Women’s Auxiliary and led numerous fund-raising activities for the Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department. Her energy was contagious. Christine & Julian were instrumental in establishing the Gee Price Activity Center at Prince Edward Academy, presently Fuqua School, and served on the Board of Directors. Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Julian Hill Price. She is survived by four daughters and her sons-in-law, Debra and Randy Andrews of Charlotte Court House; Donna and Clinton Vick, Jr., of Keysville; Diane Price of Keysville and Cindy Omerani of North Carolina; five sons and her daughters-in law, Julian Hill (Pete) and Gay Price of Christiansburg, James and Angie Price of Meherrin, Daniel Price of Farmville, Shaun & Sara Price of Keysville and Jeffrey Price of Charlotte Court House; 14 grandchildren, Darlene Price Rosenbaum, Angela Price, Lauren Andrews Willis, Patrick Andrews, Christopher and Jordan Vick, Caroline Vick Dotten, Matthew & Jonathan Biggers, Julianna Ferrell Reeves, Jessica Price Moon, Justin Price, Julian and Levi Price; 12 great grandchildren; a sister, Lois Fowler DeHart of Wilmington, North Carolina, two sisters-in-law, Beth Fowler of Victoria and Shirley Fowler of Meherrin, and a brother-in-law, Travis Parson of Lynchburg. A private family graveside service was held Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. in the Price Family Cemetery, Meherrin Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Matthew Sorenson, pastor St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Meherrin officiated. Friends of the family were welcome to visit the funeral home to share condolences during business hours on Thursday, Dec. 3. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite organization or charity. Browning-Duffer Funeral Home, Keysville, was in charge of arrangements