November 27, 2020

JoAnne Stugart (seated on floor) leads a teachers’ group through a series of seated moves that they can use to reduce stress. Participants shown are: (from left to right) Dr. Joy Hurt, Rita Ashton, Alissa Baldwin, Wanda Bentley, and Mary Ann Whitlow. Also present at the meeting but not shown in the photograph are: Cynthia Arthur, Anne Hamlett, and Brenda Wade.

Teachers exercise to relieve stress

By Staff Report

Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

To help relieve stress, the Delta Alpha Chapter of the Virginia state organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International invited JoAnne Stugart, a retired teacher from New York now living in Lunenburg County, to conduct an exercise class recently. Stugart incorporated moves to relieve stress.

Stugart is a board member and treasurer of Turning Point Healing Retreat Center.  She conducts exercise classes at the Kenbridge Community Center that are designed especially to help seniors. This is where she met with the teachers’ group to share her expertise.

Delta Alpha Chapter is composed of key women educators who have been recognized for their excellence in several Southside Virginia counties, including Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway.

