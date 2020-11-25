Home destroyed by fire

A Green Bay family is left without a home following a fire that destroyed their residence on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Trey Pyle, the fire occurred around 7:42 p.m. at 5997 Nutbush Road and was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire.

“On arrival of our Engine, the home was found to be fully involved and spreading to the surrounding yard and trees,” Pyle said. “Our crews, along with assistance from Victoria Fire and Rescue, worked for about two hours extinguishing and overhauling the fire.”

Pyke said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. There were no injuries.