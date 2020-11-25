Convenience center hours questioned

Lunenburg County’s six solid waste convenience center sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but Supervisor Wayne Hoover said there is nothing convenient about them wants the hours changed.

Hoover told the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors during its Thursday, Nov. 12 meeting that the site’s hours needed to be extended to be more convenient for those working.

“We’ve got to widen these hours for working folks,” Hoover said. “The convenience site with the current hours is convenient for three different categories. One is retired. Two is if you are working the night shift, and the third is if you’re unemployed. It is not convenient for anybody who has a traditional job.”

Hoover further said those who work the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. could not use the sites.

“ll give you an example,” Hoover said. “I’ll leave the county in the morning around 6 a.m. Sometimes I don’t get back until 6 p.m. I’m blessed, I live in town, and I have my trash picked up. But what if I was living in the county? I would never get access Monday through Friday, to any convenience site, because I wouldn’t be able to get there on time.”

Hoover told the board that he would not be surprised If they didn’t start to see trash thrown in front of the sites or trash thrown along the road.

“If I lived in the county, I would certainly be upset. I can’t believe honestly, from all the social media correspondence that I have seen, that people are not beating the door down tonight. We have to do something. We’ve got to give the day shift working folk enough time to use the sites.”

One citizen Patricia Harper-Tunley agreed with Hoover telling the board that sometimes she has to rush home to catch the convenience site open or hold her trash until the weekend.

Harper-Tunley told the board she would be appreciative of expanding the hours.

Hoover said the simplest solution would be to move the hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Supervisor Alvester Edmonds did not agree with Hoover’s recommendation of a 10 p.m. site closing.

“We just got started with these new hours. But the committee will look into it and see what can be done,” he said.

Edmonds said the committee would also look at what other counties in the area are doing.