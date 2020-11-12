School board nixes winter sports

The Lunenburg County School Board voted unanimously that Central High School will not participate in winter sports.

Central Athletics Director Wallace Owen added this decision will affect the school’s boys and girls basketball programs and the school’s sideline cheer teams.

“The board’s rationale was that since we are not able to bring students into our schools for academics at this time, we cannot justify bringing student-athletes into our schools for sports,” he said.

Central is scheduled to begin hybrid instruction for its students Jan. 19, which would bring students back into school buildings for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since there would only be about two weeks left in the winter season (by Jan. 19), it would not be practical to attempt to participate,” Owen said.

Nevertheless, he noted Chargers student-athletes should be able to participate in the sports belonging to the fall and spring seasons this coming spring, in accordance with the VHSL’s Championship + 1 schedule. However, this participation is subject to change depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lunenburg County at that time.

“As athletic director, I am disappointed that we will not be able to participate (in winter sports),” Owen said. “However, I understand the school board’s rationale in reaching this difficult decision. Many local school systems and other systems around the state have taken similar action.”