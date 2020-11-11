Water testing offered

Private water supplies like wells and springs are unregulated. It is the responsibility of the homeowner to regularly test water quality, maintain the water system, and address any problems.

Affordable, confidential water testing and education will be offered through Virginia Cooperative Extension offices in Appomattox, Charlotte, Greensville/Emporia, Halifax and Lunenburg. Testing kits may be picked up between Nov. 10 to Nov. 17 at the Charlotte County Extension Office, and plan to drop off samples on Nov. 18 between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Charlotte County Extension Office, following physical distancing measures.

Participation is voluntary and confidential. Water samples collected by participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters: iron, manganese, sulfate, hardness, sodium, copper, nitrate, arsenic, fluoride, pH, total dissolved solids, coliform bacteria, ecoli bacteria and lead at a cost of $60. Results and water system care and maintenance information will be sent to each participant either by email or mail, and a pre-recorded or live video presentation will be made available to help explain the summary results and recommendations to address problems.

Please contact Joanne Jones at the Charlotte County Extension Office, (434) 542-5884, to register or for more information.