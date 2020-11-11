Virus cases looking better

Lunenburg County continues to hold strong this week in coronavirus mitigation efforts.

According to data obtained from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Lunenburg has seen one new COVID-19 case in the last week as of Sunday evening, Nov. 8.

Several other counties in the Piedmont Health District are doing well. Prince Edward, according to the VDH, has seen 13 new cases of the virus in the last week, bringing the county’s cumulative total of cases to 796. Cumberland County rose four cases this week for a total of 131 cases since the start of the pandemic, and Charlotte rose 12 cases for a total of 237.

Lunenburg did see one new death from the virus reported Friday, Nov. 6, bringing the county’s total death toll as a result of the novel coronavirus to five. Buckingham County to the north has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases this week due to an outbreak at Buckingham Correctional Center, with 49 new cases arising since Monday, Nov. 2, bringing the county’s cumulative number of cases to 813. Longwood University had three active cases of the virus Sunday evening, Nov. 8. The university has experienced three new coronavirus cases since Nov. 2, bringing the total number of cases up to 110. Hampden-Sydney College was listed Sunday as having five active cases of the virus with four individuals quarantined. The college has seen five new student cases since Monday, increasing the total number of student cases to 98. The number of cumulative employee cases remains at four.