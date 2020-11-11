The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

NOVEMBER 17

TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Kenbridge Town Hall.

NOVEMBER 19

LUNCH AND LEARN – The Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter is hosting a virtual Lunch and Learn Seminar on Risk of Dementia in the Veteran Community on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Please join us for this discussion with local experts. We will learn about Alzheimer’s and dementia and how such risk factors as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury impact risk for dementia. The program is free, but registration is required. To register, call 1-800-272-3900.

DECEMBER 4

CHRISTMAS PARADE – The Town of Victoria’s annual Christmas parade will be held Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 8

TOWN COUNCIL MEETING – The Victoria Town Council meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria-Lunenburg Community Center.

ONGOING

SERVICE BY RADIO – 10 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception.

SERVICES – at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.

THRIFT CHAPEL CHURCH – Services will be held each Sunday at Thrift Chapel Church at 10 a.m., located on Poorhouse Road and Marshalltown Road. Music by the Poorhouse Boys, all string music band. Wear your mask and come enjoy good music and preaching.