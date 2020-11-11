Car of murder suspect found

Lunenburg County has become connected to a murder investigation after reports have indicated a car with ties to the case was found unoccupied in the county Wednesday, Oct. 28.

A WSET ABC 13 News report stated the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has made two arrests and three charges of first-degree murder in connection with the human remains found inside a burned vehicle Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Appomattox County.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Oct. 28 the human remains belonged to Carlos Levell Rose, 45, to whom the burned vehicle was registered, the WSET report stated. On Oct. 24, deputies confirmed Rose died of gunshot wounds.

The report also noted the sheriff’s office has charged 21-year-old Mik’Tavis Elonta N. Green, of Prospect, with first-degree murder of Rose. Of the three suspects facing this charge, Green was the only one still at large as of Friday, Nov. 6.

Domingo wrote that deputies said Green was the man in previously released photos wearing a Bugs Bunny hat.

The Times Virginian reported Oct. 27 that the ACSO was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wearing the dark hat with the cartoon character. The report stated the individual may have been traveling in a dark-colored 2012 VW Passat, Virginia License UUJ-2916.

The WSET report, posted Oct. 30, stated the 2012 VW Passat was recovered unoccupied in a rural field in Lunenburg County on Oct. 28.

The ASCO is also seeking the identity of a person wearing a blue surgical mask who the sheriff’s office says was with Green at the Madison Heights Walmart on the early afternoon of Oct. 21, as shown in a photo shared by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the location of Green and/or this individual is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 352-8241 or the anonymous tip line at (434) 352-3995.