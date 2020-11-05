KFS inducts 12 into NHS

Kenston Forest School inducted 12 new members into the National Honor Society. The induction ceremony took place at Kenston Forest Wednesday, October 21, in the school’s gymnasium.

The seniors were to be inducted in April, but due to the pandemic, school was forced to close in March.

Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors. KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon, addressed guests and the inductees. The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom. The following seniors were inducted: