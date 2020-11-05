KFS inducts 12 into NHS
Kenston Forest School inducted 12 new members into the National Honor Society. The induction ceremony took place at Kenston Forest Wednesday, October 21, in the school’s gymnasium.
The seniors were to be inducted in April, but due to the pandemic, school was forced to close in March.
Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors. KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon, addressed guests and the inductees. The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom. The following seniors were inducted:
- Camille Ethel Epley Bacon, daughter of Frank and Dana Bacon of Kenbridge
- Catherine Grace Coover, daughter of Dr. Keller Vernon and Jeff Nelson of Blackstone
- Austin McKall Dornak, daughter of LJ and Kim Dornak of South Hill
- Avalon Bay Dougherty, daughter of Bill and DeVonne Dougherty of Bracey
- Molly Elizabeth Epperson, daughter of Root and Patty Epperson of Kenbridge
- Lillian Michelle Fuller, daughter of Chad and Diane Fuller of Blackridge
- Maddox Kincade Lacy, son of Paul and Rhonda Powell of Blackstone
- Mya Gulmatico Mahaney, daughter of John B. and Patricia Mahaney of Kenbridge
- Ariana Maria Mannino, daughter of Cesare and Mary Ellen Mannino of South Hill
- Berkley Dawn Rose, daughter of David and Wendy Rose of McKenney
- Geoffrey Ian Tozzi, son of Dr. Michael and Angela Tozzi of South Hill
- Josh Trinh, international student from Vietnam, son of host parents, Andres and Nancy Echeverri of Blackstone