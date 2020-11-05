Animal control asking for info

The Southside SPCA is offering a cash reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the individuals responsible for dropping a malnourished canine off on the side of the roadway in Lunenburg County.

According to Lunenburg Animal Control Officer Ray Elliot, the dog was found on Doswell Road on Sept. 29. Elliot said a caller reported the dog on the side of the road to the Southside SPCA.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Elliot at (434) 917-9065.