Additional cell phone tower coming soon

Lunenburg County is close to having another cell phone tower to make, “Can you hear me now” a less frequent question.

The Lunenburg Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Thursday, Nov. 12 to hear comments concerning a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Application for a Verizon Wireless Cell Tower.

According to the application, the CUP is to construct and operate a 299-foot wireless communication facility in an A-1 agricultural zone near the intersection of Plank Road and Wallace Bridge Road.

According to Clerk, Glenn Millican of the Lunenburg Office of Planning and Economic Development, the tower would be constructed several hundred feet from property lines and set back from Plank Road approximately 130 feet.

“These are the standard girder towers that dot the landscape across Virginia,” Millican said. “Balloon tests to determine visibility of the tower from multiple sites along the secondary roads have shown that the tower will not be visible.”

Millican said the planning commission previously approved the request by a unanimous vote.

The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.