expand
Ad Spot

November 1, 2020

(Photo by Titus Mohler)

More than 2,100 vote early in person

By Titus Mohler

Published 11:08 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

Saturday, Oct. 31, brought with it the end of the in-person early voting period for the 2020 general and special election. 

Lunenburg County voters were taking advantage of this opportunity to vote right up to 5 p.m. Pictured above, Jessica Abernathy, of Kenbridge, submits her completed ballot late Saturday afternoon at the Lunenburg County Registrar’s Office. The final tally of in-person early voters for the county was 2,156. Combined with about 600 mail-in ballots, roughly 35% of registered voters in the county have already voted.

More News

More than 2,100 vote early in person

Leak will disrupt water service in Kenbridge

Housing, trade were last week’s initiatives

Letter – Webb will be our voice in Washington