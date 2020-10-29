Jesus stands at the door waiting

It is 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. I am awake. It seems that 3 a.m. is the time when Jesus speaks to me the most.

I read the Bible and I reflect on how good Jesus is to the world. I always thanked God for my family which includes you because we are all from Adam and Eve.

When I think of God’s grace it makes me feel like I can fly. Jesus has given each of us power and we need to ask Jesus how to use what He has instilled in us. I always say I’m a work in progress that constantly has to ask Jesus for His direction.

Jesus speaks to us daily but we must be willing to listen and hear what He has to say. One thing I am sure of is if we love Jesus we are in His care. In all things, give him the credit and praise. I ask Jesus for many things but most of all keep His love around me. With His love I know that I can stand no matter what comes against me and so can you. Jesus is always near and will keep us strong when we ask.

1 Corinthian 1:10 “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you: but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.”

Paul was telling the Corinthians there was division amongst them. Take a look at the world today, everything is in an uproar, but Jesus says don’t worry, have no fears about tomorrow because I have your back.

We can rest assured of Jesus’ words. In 83 years He has never failed me, but I have failed Him many times. But regardless of how many times I have fallen short, He always forgives me. That’s the kind of savior we have, one that is loving, forgiving, and kind, and willing to forgive whenever we ask Him.

I don’t want to sound like it is doom time but the thing is we must get everything in order, no time to play church, no time to mistreat others. Time is winding down, every day we hear someone is no longer with us. Maybe some of you may stop reading my column but I am writing what Jesus tells me to write. You see I am a servant of Christ and my job is to go out into the world telling everyone about the Love of Jesus. How he died for our sins and He wants us to be saved.

Jesus stands at the door with opened arms waiting for you. Come and see what He has and can do for you.

He will and can make your burdens lighter and will give you strength to withstand anything. I am a witness to His power. Sometimes the devil tells us we are not saved, but don’t listen to him because his job is to keep everything stirred up with confusion. Look at the government and some of our churches. Things seem out of control, but Jesus is looking and in control. Someone asked me where is Jesus, why is He allowing all of this to take place?

I will tell you the same thing I told that person. Jesus’ thoughts are not like ours. No man knows what Jesus thinks unless He tells us. All I know is that He sees everything and will do something when time come.

Lord, if I wrote and said it the way it was told and I made you proud, thank you Jesus. 1 Corinthians 1:9 says, “But it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.