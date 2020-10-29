Grant money to be used to repair Kenbridge Town Hall

The Town of Kenbridge is hopeful that a $100,000 grant from the Department of Historical Resources (DHR) Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund (ESHPF) will help restore and repair the historic building that sustained damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

The Kenbridge Town Hall built in 1922, a historic site that was formerly Kenbridge High School contains an auditorium, classroom spaces, and currently serves as the site for the Kenbridge Community Center, the Kenbridge Police Department and the town hall, where monthly council meetings are held.

According to Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews, problems include interior and exterior water damage during Hurricane Michael. Matthews said that the interior repairs have been completed, and the building still remains very active with daily use, and there are still several rooms that are available as rental spaces.

The DHR grant request for funding includes exterior painting, as well as window glazing and caulking.

According to Executive Director Melody Foster with the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC)

the Town of Kenbridge received notification from DHR of recommended funding for the proposed project.

“DHR will be working with the National Park Service (NPS) to obtain approval of the project,” Foster said. “Therefore, this project is considered preliminarily approved at this time. The town is still awaiting final approval by the National Park Service.”

The National Park Service (NPS) awarded Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) $4.7 million in funding to provide recovery assistance to historic resources damaged by hurricanes Florence and/or Michael in September and October 2018 that are listed or are eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The award from the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund (ESHPF) administered by the NPS enables DHR to make sub-awards to historic resources.

The property is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register as Kenbridge High School.