Coop scholarship applications open

The opening date for applications for scholarships from the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is Sunday, Nov. 1 and any high school or home school senior graduating in the spring of 2021, and whose primary residence is served by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school. The online application is posted at www.vmdaec.com /scholarship . The deadline to apply is Friday, February 19, 2021.

Scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives’ (VMDAEC) Education Scholarship Foundation, which since 2001 has provided almost 800 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $740,000. Last year, five seniors from CVEC electric territory were awarded scholarships.

“This program has helped hundreds of students advance their education and demonstrates once again how electric cooperatives are committed to their member-consumers and the communities they serve,” said Richard G. Johnstone Jr., president and CEO of the VMD Association.

An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a post-secondary or technical/trade school in the fall of 2021 and scholarship funds must be used towards tuition, student fees, room and board or textbooks.

Please note that to be considered complete, SAT and/or ACT scores MUST come directly on an official College Board report and uploaded into our application system. This information can be found on www.collegeboard.org and the ACT report can be found on www.act.org. Scores listed on transcripts do not qualify. If a student has taken the SAT more than once, he/she may take the best score from each test (“Super Score”), but both tests must be submitted in the package to qualify.

If a student’s ability to take a test has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements may be made.

The Scholarship Foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on criteria including financial need, academic achievement and a student’s personal statement. Award recipients will be notified no later than June 1, 2021.