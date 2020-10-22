Senatorial candidate visits Kenbridge

Daniel Gade, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, visited with several people at Mildred’s Meal during a stop in Kenbridge Friday, Oct. 16. The group pictured with Gade held an indepth discussion about the need to bring jobs to Lunenburg County and how Gade could help as senator. Pictured from left to right are: State Senator Frank Ruff, Lunenburg Board of Supervisors member Mike Hankins, Ricky Almand and former Mayor of Kenbridge Dickie Harris, Gade and Dickey Jeter a resident of Dundas.