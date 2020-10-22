Poll workers to receive hazard pay

The Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit organization, has awarded Lunenburg County close to $10,000 to plan and execute a safe and secure election.

The award in the amount of $9,860 was requested by the Lunenburg Electoral Board to offer the county’s officers of elections hazardous pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cover the cost of three training classes.

“I have been very aggressive in recruiting 27 new officers of election,” Lunenburg Electoral Board Chair Donna Dagner said. “Many of our previous Officers of Elections are older than 65 and have underlying health issues or just plain uncomfortable being around strangers for 15 hours that day.”

Dagner said there are currently 80 officers working on election day, and with the grant, the electoral board plans to pay poll workers an additional $100 as hazardous pay.

According to Dagner, neighboring Nottoway county also received the safe and secure election grant and will be adding $125 to their poll worker’s pay.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life received grant applications from more than 2,500 local election jurisdictions across the country to help ensure they have the staffing, training, and equipment necessary so this November every eligible voter can participate in a safe and timely way and have their vote counted.