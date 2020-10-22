Photo contest winners announced

Since the creation of the Lunenburg County Historical Society in 1999, the organization has attempted to preserve the history of sites in Lunenburg County through an annual photography contest.

The contest encourages amateur photographers, who may live either in Lunenburg or outside its boundaries, to capture current scenes that reflect the history of Lunenburg in photographs taken in the county during the past 12 months. There is a division for colored photos and for those done in black-and-white. The society has announced the top winners of the 2020 contest.

The winners in the color photography section of the contest are:

First place goes to Bilal Z. Raychouni of Powhatan, who submitted a photo of the remains of Nash’s Mill on Mill Creek Road in the northeast corner of Lunenburg County.

Second place winner in the colored photo contest was Carole Wallace of Kenbridge whose photograph, taken in the late summer of 2020 on the Hite Farm outside Kenbridge, is a reminder that tobacco remains an important crop in Lunenburg.

The following are winners in the black-and-white contest: