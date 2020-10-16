Tanker truck overturns

Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County late Tuesday morning, Oct. 6. A VSP statement noted that a tanker truck ran off the road and overturned, coming to rest on its side in the 7700 block of Lunenburg County Road. The tanker contained approximately 800 pounds of propane, which had to be pumped out before the vehicle could be turned upright and removed from the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.