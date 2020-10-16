Recycling event was a success

Meridian Waste Virginia held its first annual Recycle Right event in Lunenburg County Saturday, Oct. 10, at Central High School.

The first annual Recycle Right Drop-Off event was created for the residents of Lunenburg County, their involvement in recycling, and to understand how to recycle.

“We are thankful for the turn out to this event, and the enthusiasm of the community to participate in recycling,” Meridian Waste Government and Community Affairs Manager Misty Grant said. “We appreciate those who were able to join us, and look forward to growing the recycling program along with the residents’ commitment to recycling the correct items, and how to best prepare them for optimum recycling value.”

Residents can recycle at any time at the Lunenburg County Convenience Centers. For more information, please visit Lunenburg County’s Facebook Page Facebook.com/LunenburgCountyVA.

Meridian Waste placed an additional container for residents to continue dropping off clean, presorted recyclable materials at 13498 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria.

Acceptable materials must be clean, dry, and presorted. Residents are required to deposit materials in the proper location of the container. All items must be rinsed clean and dried before drop-off. Soiled items, such as greasy pizza boxes or waxy paper, are not acceptable and will be rejected as they contaminate the recycling stream.

Materials accepted at the Meridian Waste container in Victoria are:

Acceptable items for recycling:

• Plastics labeled No. 1 and No. 2 such as plastic bottles. Plastics must be clear and non-black

• Steel and aluminum cans

• Mixed papers: Office paper, junk mail, shopping receipts, newspapers

• Clean, corrugated cardboard. Boxes must be broken down and tape removed.

Unacceptable materials for recycling in this container include:

• Plastic bags

• Styrofoam boxes, cups, or these types of items in any form

• Electronics

• Clothing